Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

14-year-old arrested for DUI after high-speed chase

National

by: CNN Newsource, KOMO

Posted: / Updated:

PUYALLUP, WA. (KOMO/CNN) – A 14-year-old girl is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Washington state.

Troopers say she crashed an SUV at the end of the chase Friday morning.

The chase started after troopers tried to pull her over for reaching speeds of up to 100 miles an hour. But troopers stopped the vehicle using spike strips.

Officers then arrested two 14-year-old girls who tried to run on foot after the crash.

Troopers say the one behind the wheel is suspected of being drunk at the time.

“I thought it was going to be someone who is you know older, running because of felonies, stole a car, something like that, I did not think it was going to be someone who was 14, at all,” said witness Aaron Kelsey.

“It’s a scary thing for parents I’m sure no one wants that phone call at 12:30 that we’ve just arrested your kid after a high-speed chase and we believe that they were impaired,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Johanna Batiste.

The girl who drove the car is held on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding police.

The other girl, who is now back home, was listed as a missing person.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss