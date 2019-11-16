14-year-old arrested for DUI after high-speed chase

PUYALLUP, WA. (KOMO/CNN) – A 14-year-old girl is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Washington state.

Troopers say she crashed an SUV at the end of the chase Friday morning.

The chase started after troopers tried to pull her over for reaching speeds of up to 100 miles an hour. But troopers stopped the vehicle using spike strips.

Officers then arrested two 14-year-old girls who tried to run on foot after the crash.

Troopers say the one behind the wheel is suspected of being drunk at the time.

“I thought it was going to be someone who is you know older, running because of felonies, stole a car, something like that, I did not think it was going to be someone who was 14, at all,” said witness Aaron Kelsey.

“It’s a scary thing for parents I’m sure no one wants that phone call at 12:30 that we’ve just arrested your kid after a high-speed chase and we believe that they were impaired,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Johanna Batiste.

The girl who drove the car is held on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding police.

The other girl, who is now back home, was listed as a missing person.

