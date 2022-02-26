14 shot, 1 killed at Las Vegas hookah parlor, police say

by: The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police said 14 people were shot early Saturday morning at a hookah parlor. One person was killed and two people suffered critical injuries.

Police Captain Dori Koren said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people.

Koren told reporters no arrests were made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available. Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Koren said officers secured the scene and began rendering aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR.

