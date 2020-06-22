14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend.

Those shootings produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.

Among the victims was a 3-year-old boy, who police said was struck and killed by gunfire Saturday as he was in a car with his father in the south Austin neighborhood.

Police Superintendent David Brown says police are working to track down those responsible for the violence in several Chicago communities.

He says “gangs, guns and drugs” are the common thread in the shootings.

