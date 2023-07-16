TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 1,300 flights are canceled, and 5,400 flights are delayed Sunday as the Northeast got hit with severe storms over the weekend.

An online flight tracker, FlightAware, shows the number of U.S. and international flights that are experiencing delays and cancellations on Sunday.

Severe weather in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland has caused ground stops at high-traffic airports like Dallas Fort Worth in Texas and John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia in New York.

Dallas Fort Worth has experienced the most delays and cancellations today, currently with 146 canceled flights and 6 delays, followed by Boston Logan International with 53 cancellations and 48 delays.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado watches, special weather statements and flash flood warnings in New York as storms continue to move through the Northeast region.

The airlines with the most cancellations are Republic, JetBlue and Endeavor Air.

Tampa International Airport has experienced 12 cancellations and 81 delays as of Sunday afternoon.

To check to see if your flight has been canceled or delayed, visit flightaware.com.