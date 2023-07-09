COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (WFLA) — A 13-month-old girl died after her mom accidentally ran her over while trying to reposition her car in their driveway in Arizona, according to NBC News Channel.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal incident Thursday morning in Cottonwood, Arizona, which is about two hours from Phoenix.

Deputies said the mother called 911 reporting, “she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car,” NBC reported.

The mother allegedly attempted to reposition her car from a gravel area near the home. She told officials she thought her daughter was placed a safe distance away in a car seat.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward, which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” deputies said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead after medics attempted to save her life.

The investigation remains ongoing.