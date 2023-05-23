TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of Florida hotels were recognized in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award series for the Best of the Best Hotels.

The travel website analyzed data from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, from travelers covering 1.5 million hotels.

The awards were broken down into 10 subcategories, including the Hottest New Hotels, the Best Hotels with Spas and the Best Hotels for Sleep to name a few.

Acqualine Resort Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach ranked #5 in the Top 10 Hotels in the U.S.

According to Tripadvisor, Florida had 13 winners this year across all subcategories, including six notable winners.

Acqualine Resort Residences On The Beach , Sunny Isles Beach– #5 Top Hotel in the U.S. #2 Luxury Hotel in the U.S.

Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club , Fort Lauderdale– #18 Top Hotel in the U.S., #1 Family-Friendly Hotel in the U.S., #18 Family-Friendly Hotel in the World

Santa Maria Suites Hotel , Key West– #2 Family Hotel in the U.S.

The Elser Hotel & Residences , Miami– #9 Hottest new Hotel in the U.S.

The Gardens Hotel , Key West– #6 Small Hotel in the U.S.

The Cedar House Inn, St. Augustine– #4 B&B/Inn in the U.S.

“We are thrilled with the recent announcement from Tripadvisor and humbled by our guests who feel empowered to share their positive guest experience on Tripadvisor. Five-star service and satisfaction are our top priorities, and I’m thrilled for our incredible team, whose never-ending hard work is recognized with this award,” Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort & Residences in Miami said.

A complete list of Tripadvisor’s winners is available on their website.