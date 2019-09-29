12-year-old says classmates held her down and cut off her dreadlocks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA/CNN) — A 12-year-old girl is healing after she says three classmates at Immanual Chirstian School in Springfield, Virginia cut her dreadlocks.

“I was about to go down the slides when three boys came up to me surrounded me and they put me on the ground,” sixth grader Amari Allen said. “One of them put my hands behind my back one of them put their hands over my mouth and one cut my hair.”

The alleged attack was both physical and verbal, Allen says.

“They were saying my hair was ugly it was nappy they were saying I don’t deserve to live I shouldn’t have been born.”

Allen says she was saved by the school bell.

“They ran off laughing. I just got myself up and went back to class.”

The school released this statement to CNN:

“We take seriously the emotional and physical well-being of all our students and have a zero tolerance policy for any kind of bullying or abuse.”

Allen’s family filed a police report and Fairfax County Police told CNN they are investigating.

