12-year-old girl shot in head by stray bullet dies on her birthday

HARVEY, Ill. (WFLA/CNN) – A young girl fighting for her life after being shot in the head by a stray bullet inside her home has died.

Kentavia Blackful passed away on her 12th birthday one night after being shot inside her family’s home while sitting at a computer planning her big day.

“We can’t even sit in the house. A child cannot play. Today is my baby’s birthday, and for them to take her birthday from her,” Blackful’s grandfather said.

Kentavia had planned to spend her birthday playing basketball and having a skating party. Instead, she spent it in the hospital.

“This whole thing about, well, snitches get stitches and all the rest of that stuff, that foolishness has to stop,” Mayor Christopher Clark said.

Harvey police said no one is in custody. A $3,500 reward is being offered for information in the case.