12-year-old boy survives being dragged, run over after bag gets stuck in school bus doors

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A 12-year-old North Carolina boy is recovering after a school bus driver – who now faces charges – allegedly ran him over Wednesday, WTVD reports.

Zion Baker was getting off the bus when his bookbag apparently got caught in the door when the bus driver closed it, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. When the bus accelerated, it dragged Zion for about 10 feet until he got free, but he fell under the back tire of the bus.

“It hurt really bad, there were tire marks on my arm,” Zion told WTVD. “My veins turned red.”

Zion’s mother, Serena Baker, is furious that the person whose job it was to keep her child safe to and from school allegedly caused his injuries.

The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, was charged with careless and reckless driving.