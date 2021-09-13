12-foot alligator captured, suspected of killing 71-year-old Louisiana man

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents have captured a 12-foot alligator they suspect killed a 71-year-old man.

The gator captured Monday morning weighed 504 pounds and was found to have human remains inside, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alligator was found in the area where the attack occurred, Avery Estates in Slidell.

The sheriff’s office said investigators will be working with the parish’s coroner’s office to verify the remains belonged to the victim.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I know today’s findings does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully, this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss. We will continue to keep them in our prayers.”