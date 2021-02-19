11-year-old Texas boy dies after sleeping in unheated mobile home

CONROE, Texas (NBC) – An 11-year-old boy has died after sleeping two nights in an unheated mobile home in southeast Texas.

Cristian Pavon was found in his bed by his mother Tuesday morning.

The family says the temperature inside the mobile home got down to 12 degrees overnight Monday. Despite several layers of bedsheets, the cold proved to be too much for their son.

The family is now waiting for autopsy results.

Pavon had recently immigrated to Texas from Honduras so he could be reunited with his family.

A crowd sourcing effort has raised $35,000 for the family.