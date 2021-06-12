11-year-old girl spreads love by hugging officers from all 50 states

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (NBC News Channel) — An 11-year-old girl is spreading love across the country, one hug at a time.

Rosalyn Baldwin is from Louisiana, but for the past five years she’s been traveling the country, giving hugs to law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, she made it to New Mexico, crossing off another state on her post-COVID journey.

Rosalyn’s passion project began after five Dallas police officers were shot and killed in 2016.

Hoping to help heal their pain, she hit the road, building bridges between police and communities.

“I love all of you, and I want you to know you are all blessed, you are very important,” Rosalyn told deputies.

“Just know you’re loved, that’s what I really want to put out, this is her mission, to show love and appreciation, and bring together our community, because we need you

After New Mexico, Rosalyn has only 14 more states to visit.