11-year-old girl spreads love by hugging officers from all 50 states

National
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (NBC News Channel) — An 11-year-old girl is spreading love across the country, one hug at a time.

Rosalyn Baldwin is from Louisiana, but for the past five years she’s been traveling the country, giving hugs to law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, she made it to New Mexico, crossing off another state on her post-COVID journey.

Rosalyn’s passion project began after five Dallas police officers were shot and killed in 2016.

Hoping to help heal their pain, she hit the road, building bridges between police and communities.

“I love all of you, and I want you to know you are all blessed, you are very important,” Rosalyn told deputies.

“Just know you’re loved, that’s what I really want to put out, this is her mission, to show love and appreciation, and bring together our community, because we need you

After New Mexico, Rosalyn has only 14 more states to visit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss