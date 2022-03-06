11-year-old Colorado girl killed after falling under moving school bus

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Anna Backner, Credit: Garfield County Coroner’s Office via KDVR

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old Colorado girl was killed Thursday morning as she tried to catch her school bus, according to police.

Local authorities said 11-year-old Annaliese ‘Anna’ Backner was running to catch her bus Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when she tripped and fell on the ground as another school bus approached.

Tragically, she was run over.

Parachute Police, Grand Valley Fire and Garfield County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the location, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office said Backner was a sixth-grader at Grand Valley Middle School.

Investigators determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries. The investigated manner of death was an accident. the coroner’s office said it would take several weeks for the child’s cause and manner of death to be finalized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss