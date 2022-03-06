11-year-old Colorado girl killed after falling under moving school bus

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KDVR) — An 11-year-old Colorado girl was killed Thursday morning as she tried to catch her school bus, according to police.

Local authorities said 11-year-old Annaliese ‘Anna’ Backner was running to catch her bus Thursday around 7:30 a.m. when she tripped and fell on the ground as another school bus approached.

Tragically, she was run over.

Parachute Police, Grand Valley Fire and Garfield County sheriff’s deputies rushed to the location, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office said Backner was a sixth-grader at Grand Valley Middle School.

Investigators determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries. The investigated manner of death was an accident. the coroner’s office said it would take several weeks for the child’s cause and manner of death to be finalized.