11 US service members injured in Iranian missile attack despite Pentagon saying there were no casualties

TAMPA (CNN) – Several US service members were injured during last week’s Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq Pentagon

“While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said in a statement Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” the statement added.

A US military official told CNN that 11 service members had been injured in the attack, which was launched in retaliation for the US airstrikes that had killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani the previous week.

No statement on the injuries had been widely distributed to the press as of 9 p.m. Thursday.