105-year-old woman receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC) – She’s 105, lived through two pandemics, and now has received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nursing home resident Nellie Yoder says she has seen it all.

In 105 years, Yoder never thought receiving a vaccine would ever feel this good.

When asked how important the shot is to her, she said, “Whatever they say, if it takes two shots or three I will take them.”

And in that same time, she never thought it would happen sitting next to Elkhart, Indiana, Mayor Rod Roberson with all of her friends lined to be fully vaccinated with her.

“I’m grateful to the city and you all for making this day possible,” said Eastlake Terrance Assisted Living Facility Executive Director Tammy Denlinger. “Yeah, I mean it. I don’t know what else to say. I’m going to cry.”

However, one thing Yoder has seen before is a pandemic.

“I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones that made it,” she said. “I almost got lost when I was 3 years old with the flu.”

But from the Spanish flu in 1917 to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, Yoder says the secret to living this long is listening to your doctor like she did when receiving the vaccine.

“Oh, by all means, take it,” she said.

Another secret… laughter.

“Laughter is good for the soul. Laugh and the world laughs with you. Weep and you weep alone. That’s my motto,” Yoder said.

Nellie Yoder is expected to turn 106 years old on March 9. However, she doesn’t expect any big surprises knowing that the biggest one has already come after receiving the COVID vaccine.