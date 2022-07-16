(WFLA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found over 100 pounds of fentanyl hidden in food products before the drugs could enter circulation around the country.

According to officials, two men, aged 43 and 50 years old, applied for entry into the country at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California.

As officers inspected the men’s vehicle they found packages wrapped in plastic concealed inside various food products.

Officers then searched the entire vehicle and found 46 packages that contained fentanyl hidden within flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans, and powdered milk cans.

In total, 42.46 pounds of fentanyl powder and 59.08 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in the food items. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $1.2 million.

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic.”