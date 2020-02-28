10-year-old shot by babysitter taking selfies

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/NBC) – A Texas teen’s bail has been set at $20,000 after investigators said she accidentally shot her 10-year-old nephew while posing for pictures with a gun.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child’s 19-year-old aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was in the apartment with the child. He said Smith was handling a pistol when she accidentally shot the child.

“The female indicated that she retrieved that weapon to take a picture, and in the course of taking pictures, the gun went off and struck the child,” Gonzalez said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and was listed in serious condition.

