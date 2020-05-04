10-year-old girl writes song for healthcare worker mom

(CNN) – Many people realize healthcare workers are risking their lives to help COVID-19 patients. But, that reality is stark for the families of doctors, nurses and other staff.

That’s why when a girl in Denver, Colorado, had to write about her hero for school, she chose her mom.

Ten-year-old Hannah Hyatt is the daughter of a doctor.

“My name is Hannah, and I wanted to write a song about people who are helping fight coronavirus,” Hyatt said. “Doctors don’t have super strength, capes or matching ties, but they have their sense of duty, they run towards the fight.”

Like all kids today, life looks different for Hyatt. School is online and she can’t see her friends. But this lesson is personal.

“Who is my hero? Who is the hero right now? So, I chose my mom because she’s going, we’re waking up in our pajamas and eating breakfast, and she’s waking up and putting on a mask and going out to work.”

Hyatt’s mom, Dr. Mandy Hyatt, is a pediatrician in Denver. And while dad, Dan, is out of work as a sports statistician, it has allowed from more time to be together and to appreciate those helping in the COVID-19 fight.

“This virus has changed our way of life,” Hyatt sang. “Superheroes are big and strong, but they seem so far away.”

“We talked about what characteristics superheroes have,” said Dan. “They run towards the fight.”

“Doctors are the heroes of today. Nurses are the heroes of today. My mom is my hero today,” Hyatt sang.

Other lyrics in Hannah’s song reference characters from “The Avengers” and other comics.

She writes, “The Hulk could smash my mother, she’s barely taller than me. But mom’s got a secret weapon, armed with her MD.”

LATEST STORIES: