10 shot, 1 killed at 200-person Halloween party in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten people were shot and 1 has died at a Halloween party late Saturday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.

When police arrived there were fights happening at the scene. It is not yet known if the suspect was an attendee at the party prior to the shooting.

One victim was confirmed to have died just after 3 a.m. CDT. Police confirmed 10 people were shot at the event after 4:00 a.m. CDT.

Five are being treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center while four of them are at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. Some of the wounded drove themselves to the hospital.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is still at large. He is a black male standing 5′ 11″, approximately 152 lbs with dreads. Deputies said he is wearing a white jacket, whitewash jeans, and a blue ball cap. He is driving a white Grand Marquis with three passengers.