10-month-old baby killed in attack by family’s 2 Rottweilers, police say

JOHNSON COUNTY, N.C. (NBC) – A 10-month-old baby died Tuesday night in North Carolina after the family’s dogs attacked the child.

Johnston County deputies arrived to find the father, Scott Winberry, giving aid to his daughter Malia before EMS arrived and took over.

The child was declared dead a short time later.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the two Rottweilers were family pets.

Bizzell said Winberry stepped out of the room, heard a commotion, and then came back to witness the attack.

Investigators called the child’s death “a tragic accident.”

After a brief investigation, Johnson said the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby unattended in the home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard.

Johnson County Animal Control has seized the dogs. There weren’t any previous issues with the dogs, and no other small children were in the home.