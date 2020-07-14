1-year-old boy killed following deadly DUI crash with mother traveling 121 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 1-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas following a deadly crash that occurred over the weekend.

According to KLAS, 23-year-old Lauren Prescia told the father of her young son Cameron Hubbard-Jones that she would beat him home and began speeding.

Jones told police he was in the process of a custody exchange and told Prescia to slow down due to having his child in the car but Prescia continued on at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Detectives say Prescia moments before the crash was traveling around 121 mph. According to the arrest report, witnesses said they saw the baby ejected from the vehicle and that he appeared to show no signs of life.

When police arrived on scene, they say Prescia had blood-shot eyes, emitted a strong alcohol odor, and was slurring her speech. Prescia told authorities she consumed two 12-ounce White Claws Sunday afternoon.

The child did not survive the crash.

Prescia faces charges of abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child, felony reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.