1 woman dead after being shot at US Capitol during protests

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – One woman is now dead after being shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police, according to a tweet from NBC News.

BREAKING: Woman who was shot inside the US Capitol building has died, several law enforcement officials say. – @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/a36m02MO5U — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.

Hours later, police had declared the Capitol was secured.