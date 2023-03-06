ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman is dead and eight others are injured after a trampling incident at the Main Street Armory.

According to RPD, officers responded to the venue and found several injured individuals. Police and medical personnel provided care.

Three adults were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, with one of the victims — a 33-year-old woman — being pronounced dead. The other two are listed in critical condition.

The rest of the individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

RPD said that the initial call was for shots fired inside the venue, but investigators said none of the victims’ injuries are consistent with that of a shooting, nor is there evidence of a shooting taking place.

Investigators said that the injuries sustained were caused by a large crowd pushing towards the exits after individuals heard what they believed to be gunshots.

No further information has been released at this time.