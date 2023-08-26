UPDATE @ 8/26/23 1:24 P.M.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School last night. We are praying for everyone involved,” said Gov. Stitt. “Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we’re monitoring the situation.”

UPDATE @ 8/26/23 11:40 A.M.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released the following statement Saturday morning:

“Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.

OSDE stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance.

I hope all Oklahomans will join my family and me in prayer for all those affected by these senseless acts.”

UPDATE @ 8/26/23 11:10 A.M.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall released a statement Saturday morning confirming one 16-year-old male is dead after the shooting Friday night at a Choctaw High School football game. He was not a student of the Choctaw or Del City school systems.

One 42-year-old male was shot in the chest and is now in stable condition in the ICU after being in surgery for most of the night at OU Trauma.

Others were treated for their injuries and released early Saturday morning.

It’s believed that an argument between at least two males led to the shooting.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene. Investigators have been given a description of a tall Black male wearing red sweatpants as a person of interest.

A Del City officer fired his weapon at the scene. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigator of the officer involved shooting.

UPDATE @ 8/25/23 1:09 A.M.

Post from Mid-Del Schools Facebook page

Superintendents David Reid of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Dr. Rick Cobb of Mid-Del Schools released the following statement through a post on the Mid-Del Schools Facebook page:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available.”

UPDATE @ 8/25/23 12:10 A.M.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said in a press conference that there are a total of four victims with gunshots, one of which who was treated and released. At least one of the victims is a student.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger stated that a Del City police officer who was working the sidelines while off-duty was involved in the shooting, but no other details about the officer’s involvement are available.

UPDATE @ 8/25/23 11:50 P.M.

Post from City of Choctaw Facebook page

Choctaw City Manager Brian Linley released a public notice through the City of Choctaw Facebook page, stating:

“Anyone coming to the Choctaw High School this evening to pick up a student please come to the Weight Room (The first white building to your right as you enter the school grounds).”

UPDATE @ 8/25/23 10:51 P.M.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed three people have been hurt. One was shot in the leg but the status of the other two victims is unclear.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHOCTAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed shots have been fired at the Del City vs. Choctaw High School football game. The suspect is reportedly still at large.

No official confirmation on casualties is available at this time.

This is a developing story.