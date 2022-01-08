1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides

Rising water from the nearby Skookumchuck River begins to inundate several streets in the town of Bucoda, Wash., Friday morning Jan 7, 2022, as area rivers and snow runoff begin to accelerate flooding in the south sound. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.

Authorities say a man was swept away by floodwaters Friday and presumed dead west of Olympia, Washington. Portions of Washington state’s two major interstates — Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 — were closed Friday.

Interstate 5 in the Chehalis area closed due to flooding but reopened Friday afternoon. The major route across Washington’s Cascades — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed Thursday because of avalanche danger and heavy snow along with Stevens Pass, White Pass, and Blewett Pass.

All were likely closed until Sunday.