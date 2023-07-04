PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and nine more were hurt after an incident involving a firework explosion Monday night in Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night at a home on Main Street near N. 160th Avenue. Nine other people were taken to nearby hospitals with “injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

A 10th person, identified as a 43-year-old woman from Holland, was unresponsive when crews arrived. First responders started “life-saving measures”, but she was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged. The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.