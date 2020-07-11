1 in 4 teachers at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nearly one in four American teachers are at higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

The statistic comes from a Kaiser Family Foundation report released Friday. Nearly 1.5 million teachers are either over 65, or have health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or obesity.

Those are all the factors that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

The analysis comes as the nation is debating whether it’s safe to bring children back into the classroom this fall.

Research does indicate that kids are less likely to suffer serious illness from coronavirus.

