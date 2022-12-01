CHICAGO, Ill. (WFLA) – The star of the 1989 cult classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” reprised his role for a special Christmas lighting at a Chicago restaurant on Tuesday night.

Chevy Chase, better known as Clark Griswold in the family favorite Christmas movie recreated the iconic Christmas lighting scene at Raising Cane’s located in suburban Morton Grove.

According to NBC Affiliate 5Chicago, the holiday light display featured more than 13,000 lights. The display also included movie-inspired holiday decorations like Santa Claus, his reindeer, and other decorations.

During the lighting, Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves joined Chase in the holiday fun to help illuminate the restaurant.

Unlike National Lampoon’s Christmas, the display went on without starting a fire or causing a power outage.

After the lighting, Graves, and Chase drove off in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped to the top.