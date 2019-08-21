Name, logo announced for Tampa Bay XFL team

XFL announced names and logos for its eight new football franchises, including Tampa Bay’s team.
Tampa Bay will be sporting a green and yellow ‘V’ logo on their equipment next year, representing the team’s newly announced name: Vipers.
The logo is pictured below.
The XFL draft is scheduled for October and its inaugural season is expected to begin in February 2020.
Other team names:
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- New York Guardians
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Seattle Dragons
- Tampa Bay Vipers
- D.C. Defenders