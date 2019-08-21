Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Name, logo announced for Tampa Bay XFL team

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Vipers logo

XFL announced names and logos for its eight new football franchises, including Tampa Bay’s team.

Tampa Bay will be sporting a green and yellow ‘V’ logo on their equipment next year, representing the team’s newly announced name: Vipers.

The logo is pictured below.

The XFL draft is scheduled for October and its inaugural season is expected to begin in February 2020.

Other team names:

  • Dallas Renegades
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Los Angeles Wildcats
  • New York Guardians
  • St. Louis BattleHawks
  • Seattle Dragons
  • Tampa Bay Vipers
  • D.C. Defenders

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss