BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in Broward County after reports said he killed two and injured three more in a crime spree that spanned multiple cities Friday.

WPLG reported it all started when the man killed his neighbor, a 31-year-old woman, and injured a one-year-old baby at an apartment complex in Coral Springs. The baby was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect the took off in car, according to Local 10, and caused a crash around 2 p.m. That is where police first responded.

The news outlet said police tried to stop the man’s vehicle, but he was able to drive away.

Not long after that, the man was involved in another crash in Pompano Beach, according to WPLG. At that scene it was reported the suspect shot a driver multiple times and stole his car. The driver later died at the hospital.

The suspect was then reportedly involved in a third crash in Coconut Creek that hospitalized two people.

After the third crash, Local 10 reported the suspect abandoned the car and took off on foot. He allegedly robbed a woman and stripped down naked before he was arrested.

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released. There has also been no update on the injured baby and victims from the car crash.