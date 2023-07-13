(WAVE/NBC News Channel) — Finding some lost money almost always makes your day. But what happens when that money is lost from the 1800s and you find it in a cornfield?

More than 700 rare U.S. gold coins dating back from 1840 to 1862 were recently unearthed in a field in Kentucky, becoming one of the greatest coin collecting finds of the 21st Century.

The coins estimated to be worth an amount exceeding $2 million, an extremely rare find as buried treasures go.

“Underneath were just these phenomenally beautiful, preserved coins. And I think they were preserved so well because they weren’t exposed to air. And they were buried in the ground,” said Andrew Salzberg, the Executive Vice President of the Certified Collectibles Group.

The mystery of how they wound up in the field has prompted speculation. One likely scenario is that a wealthy Kentuckian buried his wealth to hide it from an advancing Confederate army.

“If you had a lot of money, historically, you buried it. Banks were good. They rob the banks. You have to find a place that was secure in most times throughout history, people bury money. What happens if you bury money and get killed? It stays in the ground,” said Byrd Ssaylor, the president of the Louisville Numismatic Exchange.

Why the owner failed to return and collect his coins remains unknown.

Adding to the mystery is the secrecy surrounding the discovery itself. We don’t know the name of the man who found the coins. Where he found them and how he found them. That information is being withheld.

All the coins are now on the market.