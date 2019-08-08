Mysterious streak of light seen over Tampa Bay after rocket launch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mysterious streak in the sky made the morning a little more exciting for commuters in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

A number of people reported seeing something strange slowly traveling across the sky around 6:30 a.m.

Despite how it looks, it’s not aliens, or an explosion.

The Atlas V rocket lifted off from Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:13 a.m., carrying a communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

The launch created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Tampa Bay Thursday morning.

The United Launch Alliance #AtlasV rocket streaks to space with the #AEHF5 communications satellite for U.S. national security. (ULA photo) pic.twitter.com/X3TYUCuUze — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019

The #AtlasV launched at 6:13 a.m. EDT (1013 UTC) from Cape Canaveral this morning. The rocket is traveling through space on its six-hour mission to deliver the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency #AEHF5 satellite for @af_smc. Blog continues: https://t.co/VsjWiGAOLx pic.twitter.com/UzNEnpkve0 — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019

Viewers called WFLA to speculate the rocket had exploded, but the United Launch Alliance said the rocket is currently traveling through space.

