ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Better Call Behnken is getting results for a St. Petersburg man with an unusual situation in his backyard.

Milton Brown had mysterious cables that were so low in his backyard that he could reach up and touch them.

He called Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken after he says he got nowhere on his own. Weeks later, every cable is gone.

“I’m so glad I called you,” he said. “You got them working. lt looks so much better back here and I can finally do what I want to do back here.”

It was determined the cables were owned by Wow Communications, Spectrum and Frontier. One by one, after calls from Better Call Behnken, the cables were removed.

The cables were rerouted to go around a tree and then connect to another pole.