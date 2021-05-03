PHOTOS: Myakka City Lemur reserve welcomes triplets, 4th baby

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Myakka City’s Lemur Conservation Foundation recently welcomed four new additions to its lemur family.

The reserve said in a statement that a red-ruffed lemur, Zazabe, recently gave birth to triplets. Isabelle, a collared brown lemur, also gave birth. The reserve said the triplets were female and it has yet to determine the sex of the other lemur.

According to the reserve, the lemurs live in a habitat where they can be safely monitored with their mothers and fathers, Olivier and Ranomamy. All four infants are doing well in their mothers’ care.

“The mothers are getting special treats and extra nourishment, and we are keeping a close eye on them and the infants,” said Caitlin Kenney, the Lemur Conservation Foundation’s curator of primates. “Both first-time mothers are providing exceptional care and attention to their newborns. Red ruffed lemur dad, Ranomamy, remains wary of the new arrivals, preferring to keep his distance and let Zazabe’s mothering instincts take charge. With a trio of active infants to care for, she has her hands full.”

Kenney said it was the reserve’s fourth collared brown lemur birth in the organization’s 25-year history and the first since 2018. She added this is the sixth red-ruffed lemur birth in 25 years and the first multiple birth since 2008.

“We are celebrating; these births are exceptional news,” said Lemur Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist.”

There are around 100 existing lemur species. The mammals are native only to Madagascar. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that 95% of the island’s lemurs are now threatened.