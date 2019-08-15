Myakka City boy, 14, struck by vehicle that failed to stop for bus

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle as he walked to the bus on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on Gopher Hill Road and Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City.

Deputies say the impact sent the boy into the bus and he suffered injuries to his lower body. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Troopers said the boy was supposed to be airlifted to the All Children’s Hospital, but was transported by ground due to severe weather.

The driver, 19-year-old Josee Martin told investigators she saw the bus, but did not notice its lights were flashing, according to the FHP.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

