TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has returned to the playing field after a knee injury led him to miss the entirety of the Bucs’ regular season.

Ahead of Monday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Jensen pulled up to Raymond James Stadium dawning a shirt that read “my leg!”

Just going to leave this here.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/KjiKAYCrXz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 16, 2023

The iconic line comes from the cartoon SpongeBob, which has a fish notably yell out the line “my leg!” throughout different episodes of the show.

Jensen was placed on the injured reserve list back on Sept. 1, after injuring his knee on the second day of training camp.

The last game the center played was on Jan. 23, 2022. Now, almost a year later, he’s returning to the game to help lead the Bucs to another Super Bowl run.

Prior to his injury, Jensen played and started all 71 games, including the playoffs since he joined Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2018.

The Buccaneers have activated Jensen and he’s expected to start in the playoff game.