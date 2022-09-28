FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A video captured by Instagram user malsmarie showed several destroyed homes and buildings after Hurricane Ian slammed the area on Wednesday.

Cars were seen floating outside the home, along with piles of debris.

The video shows piles of debris, destroyed homes and floating cars.

Later in the video, the camera is pointed toward another pile of debris. “That was my house. My house is gone,” a woman said.

The city of Fort Myers issued an emergency citywide 48-hour curfew for residents, visitors and first responders.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Cayo Costa on Wednesday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

