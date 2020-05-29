Museum unveils Carole and Howard Baskin bobbleheads

(Photo: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hey all you cool cats and kittens!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has decided to turn your favorite “Tiger King” couple into a collector’s item.

On Friday, the museum unveiled talking bobbleheads of Carole and Howard Baskin, the husband and wife duo who operate Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue.

The couple was prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” and later became the subject of endless memes.

The bobbleheads cost $25, and are available to pre-order online.

