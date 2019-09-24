Multiple sightings of ‘enormous’ shark made on Tampa Bay beaches

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA has been tracking multiple shark sightings dating back to July 31 along Tampa Bay beaches.

Our first report of a shark sighting took place on Indian Rocks Beach. Tyler Pennington tells News Channel 8 the fin appeared to be about two feet out of the water.

The second sighting took place on Clearwater Beach and was provided by Michael Honcho.

The third sighting took place on Belleair Beach.

And now a fourth sighting has taken place on Redington Beach with photos courtesy Michael Jones.

All four sightings show a fin of similar size and stature.

If you happen to see a shark on one of our Tampa Bay beaches send an email to online@wfla.com