Multiple agencies searching for missing firefighters who went fishing Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies are searching for a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter and Fairfax firefighter who went fishing near Port Canaveral, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 300 Christopher Columbus Boat Ramp on Friday around 11 a.m.

Officials said the pair were believed to have gone offshore around 30 miles and were expected to return around 6 p.m.

The Navy has partnered with officials in the search for McCluney and Walker.

As of 7 A.M., Sunday crews have totaled an estimated 4800 miles searched for the missing boaters with crews searching approximately 80 miles offshore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.