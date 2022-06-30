CLEARWATER. Fla. (WFLA) — Several trucks were on the scene of a reported fire at a Clearwater shopping center on Thursday.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a fire at Countryside Mall, located at 27001 U.S. 19 N. just after 8 a.m.

The agency said the fire broke out at Whole Foods and filled the grocery store with smoke. Firefighters had to access the ventilation system from the roof in order to extinguish the blaze.

Crews from surrounding fire departments also responded to the fire, but Clearwater Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.