Sunday starts out with patchy clouds, but not as chilly as yesterday. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to near 60 before a much warmer afternoon. With sunshine returning, highs will rise to the low 80s.

Not much change through Thursday with dry conditions and lows in the mid 60s. Highs will be around 80 degrees before a cold front brings rain Friday,

A second front brings rain next Sunday with weekend temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and winding up in the mid 70s.