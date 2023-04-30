The sky will stay clear overnight with slightly cooler temperatures. Lows Monday will drop to the upper 60s with a lighter breeze. With plenty of sunshine, highs Monday will rise to the low 80s with low humidity.

Beautiful weather stays with us all week long with lots of sun and highs in the low to mid 80s until Friday where highs will rise to the upper 80s. Lows throughout the work week will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances return next weekend with mainly pm showers with highs in the upper 80s.