Showers and storms wind down before midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Sunday morning could feature areas of low clouds and haze with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Fewer storms can be expected Sunday afternoon and evening with the best chance in the Bay area northward. High temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees.

Storm timing will remain the same all week long with the best chances of rain coming Monday and Tuesday. By the end of the work week expect mainly dry conditions with only a 20% chance of afternoon rain. With more sunshine highs throughout the week will rise into the low and mid 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances increase a bit next weekend as another cold front approaches from the north, but it looks like this one will stall before making its way through the Bay Area.