This morning starts out warm and muggy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Bay Area. It will be much drier with a stray shower possible this afternoon and high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Humidity will stay high, but there won’t be much rain through Monday as highs rise to the lower 90s.

Rain chances increase just a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the rain will be east of I-75. Expect a better chance of rain Thursday through next Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.