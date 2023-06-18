Monday morning starts out warm and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 to start the day. Monday afternoon showers and storms will develop, but not as many and will quickly move east which means rain chances along the coast will be slim to none. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures over 105 degrees.

Widespread storms return Tuesday with high rain chances to finish off the work week. With morning and afternoon storms, lows all week will be in the mid to upper 70s with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Rain chances back off a bit this weekend, but scattered showers and storms will be possible early in the day as showers move inland late in the afternoon. Highs next weekend with more sunshine will return to the low 90s.

There are two tropical waves in the far east Atlantic with one expected to become a tropical depression in the next day or so. It does look like both storms will move northward before making any impact on the United States.