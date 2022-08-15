We’re looking at a mainly dry conditions overnight with a few stray showers possible along the coast Tuesday morning. Lows will drop to around 80 degrees. Expect a much drier day with only isolated showers and storms moving inland during the afternoon. With much more sunshine, highs will rise into the low 90s.

The onshore pattern we’ve experienced the past few days will last through the first part of the weekend with higher rain chances Wednesday through Saturday. Our typical sunny morning, stormy afternoon pattern returns Sunday and into next week.

Lows the next several days will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with highs in the low 90s.