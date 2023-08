Monday starts out with a few inland showers, but most of us stay dry all day long with only a 30% chance of showers and storms. With more sunshine, highs will rise to the mid 90s.

There won’t be much change over the next several days with low rain chances even into next weekend. High temperatures will be near record levels, topping out in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

Even though there are several disturbances in the tropics include two tropical storms, none will impact our area.