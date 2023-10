There will be a few coastal showers overnight into early Monday afternoon with temperatures starting in the low to mid 60s. Highs Monday will only rise to the low to mid 70s with a breezy northwest wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, but feature chilly mornings in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Thursday will warm into the mid 80s before another front brings rain late in the day front and drops highs back into the upper 70s next weekend.