MTV cuts ties with ‘Siesta Key’ star

This May 18, 2017 photo shows Siesta Beach on Siesta Key in Sarasota, Fla. Siesta Beach is No. 1 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2017 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — MTV has cut ties with one of the stars of its reality show “Siesta Key.”

MTV confirmed via social media on Tuesday they had cut ties with Alex “Kompo” Kompothecras.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” a tweet said. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key. — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 17, 2020

The announcement came the same night that the show’s newest season premiered.

MTV did not provide a reason for its decision to cut ties with Kompothecras.